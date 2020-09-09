IRSC hosts Welding Program Open House Sept. 18

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

IRSC will host its Welding Program Open House on Friday, Sept. 18, from 6 to 7 p.m. on the Massey Campus in Fort Pierce.

FORT PIERCE — The Indian River State College (IRSC) Welding Program is hosting an informative open house on Friday, Sept. 18, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Kight Center for Emerging Technologies located on the IRSC Massey Campus at 3209 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce.

Participants will learn about welding careers, certifications they can earn and industry partners with the IRSC program. There will also be an opportunity to meet faculty and tour welding facilities on campus.

The IRSC Welding Program prepares students to gain employment as they learn welding techniques — Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW) and Gas Tungsten Arc Welding (GTAW) — and study basic layout and material usage, industry quality standards, safety requirements and interpretation of blueprint drawings.

Welders can gain employment in a wide variety of industries that can range from car racing to manufacturing. Other job opportunities include becoming a cutter, solderer or brazer — all of which use heat to create and shape solutions to a myriad of applications.

The IRSC Welding Program offers classes in both daytime and evening formats. The next evening program begins in January 2021 and completes in February 2022, and the next day program begins in October 2021 and completes in December 2022.

For more information on the September 18 IRSC Welding Program open house or other Career Training programs with IRSC visit irsc.edu, email info@irsc.edu, or call 866-792-4772.