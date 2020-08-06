IRSC hosts receptions to honor the Masseys

FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College is hosting receptions at each of its branch campuses in honor of Dr. Edwin Massey and his wife, Jo, for their outstanding leadership and service. The community is invited to join faculty, staff, administration and students in recognizing the Masseys’ contributions to the college and to the region at large.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Dr. Edwin Massey, IRSC president, at the college’s Spring Commencement in 2019.

Massey, IRSC’s third president, has served the college with high distinction since 1973 (including 32 years as president). In April 2019, he guided IRSC to its highest honor to date, the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. The award is the nation’s signature recognition of high achievement and performance among the more than 1,000 colleges like IRSC, positioning the institution as the “Top College in the Nation.”

Receptions will be held in each of the four counties that comprise the IRSC service district. Events will be conducted in compliance with CDC guidelines.

Thursday, Aug. 13, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m

• Stuart – Chastain Campus, Wolf High-Technology Center

2400 S.E. Salerno Road

Friday, Aug. 14, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

• Okeechobee County – Dixon Hendry Campus, Williamson Conference Center

2229 N.W. Ninth Ave, Okeechobee

Monday, Aug. 17, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

• Port St. Lucie – Pruitt Campus, Building G Atrium

500 N.W. California Blvd.

Tuesday, August 18, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

• Indian River County – Mueller Campus, Richardson Center

6155 College Lane, Vero Beach

Those wishing to make a gift to honor the legacy of Dr. Massey’s service to our communities may contribute to the Massey Family Endowed Scholarship at www.irscfoundation.org/Donate.