IRSC has Fall commencement ceremonies with Okeechobee grads

FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College (IRSC) will have two commencement ceremonies for its fall 2018 graduates on Wednesday, Dec. 12, at the Havert L. Fenn Center at 2000 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce. The ceremonies will recognize more than 2,000 students who have earned their bachelor’s degree or associate degree during the 2018 summer i, summer ii and fall semesters. This marks the third year in a row that IRSC has offered two fall commencement ceremonies to accommodate a graduate population that exceeds 2,000 students. (IRSC will hold its traditional spring commencement ceremony in May.)

The fall commencement ceremony for Associate Degree (A.A., A.S. and A.A.S.) recipients takes place at 10 a.m. The ceremony for bachelor’s degree (B.A. and B.A.S.) students begins at 2 p.m. To date for the 2018–19 academic year, 1,585 students have earned an associate degree and 443 have earned a bachelor’s degree.

“Thousands of Treasure Coast residents realize that a college education is one of the best investments they can make and are increasingly attracted to IRSC,” said Dr. Edwin R. Massey, IRSC president. “We are so proud of what our students have accomplished, and we are confident that the skills and education they obtained here at Indian River will provide the foundation they need to be successful in their career and in life.”

Presenting the fall commencement address will be Jay “Hal” Roberts, Jr., Treasure Coast regional president of CenterState Bank. Since 1988, Mr. Roberts has served as the president or CEO of eight different financial institutions, and he was instrumental in the foundation of three Treasure Coast banks: Harbor Federal Savings & Loan, Port St. Lucie National Bank and Harbor Community Bank. In addition to developing and running numerous local banks, he has overseen major strategic planning endeavors, managed billions in commercial real estate loans, and navigated significant mergers between organizations. As CenterState’s Treasure Coast regional president, he directly oversees five community presidents.

Okeechobee residents who earned associate in arts degrees included: Zayon Alderman, Edgar G. Ayala, Bethany Jean BatesErika Rae BeyelLois Justine Billie, Cynthia Ann Blanco, Kailin Aliandra Brown, Kerstin Elise Brown, Ariel Burgos , Karina Campos , Yesenia Joanne Castillo, Garrett Bonson Causey, Merydian Ashlynn Causier, Karla Chavez , Alexander Bruce Clifford, Joanimae Darlene Comer, Audrey Madison Craig, Kyndra Michelle Crews, Corbin Ashley Davis, Wyatt Austin Deihl, Kylee Nicole Field, Emma Rianne Flowers, Gwendylan Gayle Furiato, Emmanuel Gaona, Berenice Garcia, Sara Marie Garcia , Pamela Chantal Gunsolus, Rebecca Lynn Hancock, Megan Riley Hargraves, Brooke Evelyn Hazy, Mary Ann Hernandez, April Jane Hogenkamp, Shaun M. Hood , Alyssa Brianne Howard, Casey Michael Hurst, Sarah Rose Jansen , Elena Danielle Jimenez, Corrie Lynn Jones , Regina Lynn Jones , Shelby Lynn Kirton, Alexis Blaze Lightsey, Viviana Martinez , Guadalupe Estrella Medrano, Anastasiya Medvedeva, Patrick Brody Milliken, Jakayla Lache Moore, Michael Gregory Muros, Alexandra Garcia Navarrete, Priscilla Ochoa, Shelby Lynn Pearce, Ricky Manuel Perez, Amber Lee Quates , Chase Maclane Quesinberry, Jacqueline Raya, Cristian Rios , Julissa Rivera, Aimee Renee Rumbaugh, Mariana Oneil Salgado, Shiann Marie Sampson, Julisa Maria Sanchez, Sarah Gayle Seger , Daniel Dane Shelley, Kathy Louise Simmons, Mikki Grace Smith , Marisol Anai Solis, Elizabeth Solorzano, Sara Elizabeth Stip, Cory Alan Surls, Nicholas A. Sweet , Catlen Braid Tommie, Elisabeth Torres , Jessica Torres, Kelly Renea Vasquez, Daylin Renee Walker, Barbara Watson, Yvonne Christine Wilbur, Codi Cheri Woods , Pedro Alejandro Zapata and Tyffani Leighann Zeller.

Okeechobee County residents who earned associate in science/associate in applied science degrees include: Michael Rey Bravo, Wesley Burroughs , Asuncion Erica Esquivel, Naraly Garcia , Brian Guerrero , Alexander Christian Hernandez, Vicki Lynn Juarez, Zila Landaverde, Matthew Alan Lanning, Melissa Murphy, Priscilla Erika Orozco, Alanna Michelle Padilla, Sarah V. Payne, Taylor Sandlin Poiter, Jacqueline Raya, Tyler W. Rhodes, Hope Alyssa Sufficool, Patricia Ann Szymczyk and Andrew Michael Young.

Okeechobee County residents who earned bachelor of science/bachelor of applied science degrees are: Mariah Jacoba Anuez, Richard Aspden, Tabitha Lynn Berdie, Emily Ann Berggren, Caleb Brent Bockoras, Tracy Maxine Boswell. Shelby Brady, Leslie Hidalgo Cendejas, Taylor Nicole Davis, Logan Baylee Evans, Carla Maria Garcia, Marializbeth Gonzalez, Katherine Aleese Harris, Inez Harvey, Sh-Nia Keandrea Henderson, Casey Michael Hurst, Reina Caballero Jaimez, Jaymee Devonne Johnson, Tiffany Danielle Johnson, Krista R. Loschiavo, Sheri Mercer, Janette Montoya, Teagan Mullins, Nettira P. Ridley and Maria Kristina Ruiz.

