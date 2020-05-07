IRSC graduates over 3,500

Graduates celebrate online now; future commencement ceremony planned

FORT PIERCE — More than 3,500 Indian River State College (IRSC) students have earned their degrees this 2019-20 academic year. Despite unforeseen challenges — from Hurricane Dorian in the fall to the present coronavirus pandemic — IRSC students persevered in true Pioneer spirit.

This year marks the eighth consecutive academic cycle that the IRSC graduating class has exceeded 3,000. A record 830 students — more than one of five — earned baccalaureate degrees; 2,108 students earned associate in arts degrees; and 570 students received associate in science or associate in applied science degrees. Diplomas will be mailed to all graduates in June.

“Like no class before them, this special Class of 2020 has demonstrated resiliency in overcoming challenges, and a single-minded ambition to complete their degree,” said IRSC President Dr. Edwin Massey. “Their tenacity and persistence distinguishes them as Pioneers, and we will undoubtedly celebrate their achievements together, as an IRSC family, when it is safer to do so.”

Indian River State College plans to hold a special ceremony, or expand its December 2020 Commencement ceremony to include its spring 2020 graduates. Results of a survey fielded in April revealed that the majority of graduates prefer to walk in a live ceremony when health and safety guidelines allow, sharing their graduation moments with fellow students, family and friends. Details will be shared as arrangements are finalized.

Soon, a special section honoring this year’s graduates will be hosted on the college website at irsc.edu/class-of-2020. This virtual celebration of the Class of 2020 will list all of IRSC’s spring graduates; offer words of congratulations and support from fellow students, faculty and staff; feature a video message from President Massey; and house a graduate photo gallery. Those interested in a sharing a message to this year’s graduating class may do so at irsc.campuslabs.com/engage/submitter/form/start/405614.

More than 70,000 students have graduated from IRSC over the past six decades, building a dynamic workforce pipeline and extending economic opportunity to students and their families. IRSC graduates are employed in many of the areas fastest-growing and innovative industries, and are on the front lines serving our community as teachers, healthcare professionals and other first responders.

Indian River State College Spring 2020 Graduates from Okeechobee County are:

Associate in Arts Degree recipients: Hadeel Akram Abed, Jennifer Aguilar, Jaqueline Anton-Hernandez, Natali Banuelos, Jenna Brown, Alondra Calzada, Mireya Catalan, Derrick Chen, Edmundo Cruz Jr., Sonia Delgado-Gutierres, Cera Elliott, Julie Garcia-Arias, Patricia Gilhooly, Itzel Guereca, Sydney Hendrix, Lillian Henry, Jessica Hernandez, Maribel Hernandez, Esrat Jahan, Mackenzie Johnson, Delaney Jones, Makalyn Jones, Tamakia Jones, Jennifer Kluegel, Hailey Korpi, Emily Land, Kitana Lapp, Cayla Mcdugald, Dallan Mcgowen, Kaitlyn Mckay, Maria Medrano, Guadalupe Mojica, Blayne O’Cain, Stephanie Ortega, Aubrey Pearce, Paola Esquivel, John Raddatz, Yareli Ramirez, Yessenia Ramirez, Lizeth Reyes, Paisley Rhoden, Christina Rodriguez, Teresa Ruiz, Erica Ryan, Ashley Snyder, Justice Talley, Madison Townsend and Monica Velazquez.

Associate in Science Degree recipients: Jesus Arteaga, Stephanie Beard, Terrence Boswell, Jr., David Cardona Jr., Crystal Castaneda, Berenice Garcia, Tina Holtman, Erin O’Neal, Nancy Olivares, Daniel Skinner, Megan Wilt and Alyssa Wright.

Bachelor’s degree recipients (B.S. and B.A.S.): Linda Dietrich, B.S.; Nashay Dixon, B.S.; Taylor Douglas, B.S.; Sara Garcia-Ramos, B.S.; Vanessa Gibson, B.S.; Patricia Gilhooly, B.S.; Arianna Hodges, B.S.; Ana Huerta, B.S.; Amanda Huff, B.S.; Viviana Martinez, B.A.S.; Neresa Mclaren, B.S.; Guadalupe Medrano, B.S.; Dante Perez, B.A.S.; Shauni Rivero, B.A.S.; Samuel Rogers, B.S.; Julisa Sanchez, B.S.; Sara Stip, B.S.; Garth Striebel, B.S.; Callie Swant, B.S.; Nicholas Sweet, B.A.S; and Rebeca Vieyra-Rosales, B.S.