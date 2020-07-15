IRSC expands pool of final candidates for presidency

FORT PIERCE — At the special meeting of the Indian River State College (IRSC) District Board of Trustees, board members voted to expand the pool of final candidates for the IRSC presidency to include Dr. Towuanna “Porter” Brannon and Dr. Ian Neuhard. The decision brings the finalist pool to four. Virtual open forums and interviews with the finalists continue into next week:

• Wednesday, July 15: Dr. Christina Hart, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., via Zoom

• Thursday, July 16: Dr. Timothy Moore, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., via Zoom

• Monday, July 20: Dr. Towuanna “Porter” Brannon, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., via Zoom

• Tuesday, July 21: Dr. Ian Neuhard, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., via Zoom

The decision was reached after thorough deliberation about the search process spurred by yesterday’s withdrawal by Mr. Frank Brogan. Brannon and Neuhard were among the eight semi-finalist candidates interviewed by the Presidential Search Committee.

More about the candidates (listed in alphabetical order):

Dr. Towuanna “Porter” Brannon

Dr. Towuanna “Porter” Brannon is Vice President for Student Services at Mitchell Community College in Statesville, North Carolina. Brannon joined the College in 2016. Prior to her appointment to Mitchell Community College, Brannon spent nearly two decades serving higher education institutions in the New York City area, chiefly in student-focused administrative roles, and most recently as Assistant Dean, Student Affairs, at LaGuardia Community College (CUNY) in Queens.

Brannon earned a Doctor of Education in Executive Leadership, Administration and Policy from Fordham University. She has a M.S in Education and a B.S. in Human Services from St. John’s University. She is a Community College Presidential Fellow with the Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence.

Dr. Christina Hart

Dr. Christina Hart is Vice President of Enrollment and Student Services at Indian River State College (IRSC). Hart, an IRSC alumna, started her career in higher education at Brevard Community College before joining IRSC in 1981 as Men’s and Women’s Springboard Diving Coach, Student Activities Coordinator, and Associate Professor. In 2000, she moved into College administration as Director of the Office of Institutional Effectiveness, becoming Associate Dean/Associate Vice President of the department in 2003 and Vice President in 2009. Hart led that office until 2016, when she was named Vice President of Enrollment and Student Services, the position she holds today.

Hart has a Doctor of Education/Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration from Florida Atlantic University, where she also earned a Master of Education in Counselor Education. She earned a B.S. in Social Work from Florida State University. Hart earned her Associate in Arts Degree at Indian River Community College.

Dr. Timothy Moore

Dr. Timothy “Tim” Moore has a 35-year career in higher education, federal, commercial, military and start-up sectors and currently serves as Chief Science Officer at MagPlasma and as Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer at Probaxstra Inc. His roles in higher education include service as Vice President for Research at Florida A&M University; Associate Vice President for Institutional Advancement and Research Program Development/Assistant Professor at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Auburn, Alabama; Director of Federal Research Program Development at Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine; and Director of Federal Research Program Development at the National Agricultural Biosecurity Center at Kansas State University.

Moore has a Ph.D. in Kinesiology-Exercise Physiology from Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama; a MLS in Biology/Microbiology from NC State University in Raleigh, North Carolina; and a B.S. in Biology from Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Dr. Ian Neuhard

Dr. Ian Neuhard, Associate Provost of Liberal Arts and Sciences, has been with Florida State College in Jacksonville (FSCJ) since 2014, holding roles that included Campus President of South Campus, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs and Campus President of Kent Campus and the Cecil Aviation Center. Prior to joining FSCJ, Neuhard served as Dean of Baccalaureate Programs at Indian River State College for seven years. Before that he was Statewide Director of Academic Programs and Teacher Preparation for the Florida Department of Education Division of Community Colleges and Workforce Education.

Neuhard earned an Ed.D. in Higher Education Administration from University of Florida; and Master of Professional Studies in Human Services Administration from Alfred University; a B.S. in English Language Arts Education from University of Central Florida; and an A.A. in General Education from Valencia Community College.

For more information about the IRSC Presidential Search, visit www.irsc.edu/presidential-search.