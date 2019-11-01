IRSC Dixon Hendry campus offers QuickBooks and salesmanship training

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee business owners looking for training opportunities for employees or themselves can register for classes in both Professional Development — with a focus on salesmanship — and QuickBooks. The two-day college credit courses are both being offered at the Indian River State College (IRSC) Dixon Hendry Campus this November.

“The Salesmanship course includes areas of training vital to front line employees to improve on promoting the business mission, and proper customer service approaches,” shares Russ Brown, IRSC Okeechobee Provost. “Additionally the skills and knowledge of QuickBooks acquired through our course are essential to fully utilize the program.”

Professional Development (MNA 2932) will be offered Wednesday, Nov. 6 and Thursday, Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The course is custom-designed and focuses on skills such as effective communications techniques, interpersonal relations concepts, decision-making, and motivation—as well as time and stress management.

Orientation to QuickBooks (APA 1152) will be offered Friday, Nov. 8, and Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The course teaches the computer applications packet QuickBooks, which includes accounts receivable/accounts payable, inventory, invoicing, payments, payroll, graphs, and reports.

IRSC offers more than 100 programs leading to Bachelor’s Degrees, Associate Degrees, Technical Certificates and Applied Technology Diplomas. Students can choose educational options that range from Quick Job Training (developing skills in a year or less) to four-year Baccalaureate Degree programs.

For more information on these, programs call 863-824-6000 or visit the IRSC Dixon Hendry Campus at 2229 N.W. Ninth Avenue, Okeechobee.