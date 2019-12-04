Immersion programs accepting applications

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/GES
Mrs. Stockwell, English kindergarten teacher works with a Two–Way Immersion group of students.

BELLE GLADE — The recruitment season is in full swing for Magnet Schools and Choice Programs throughout Palm Beach County until Jan. 24, 2020. Applications are now being accepted for kindergarten students who do not live within Gove Elementary School (GES) boundaries but wish to attend Gove’s Dual Language Program in the fall of 2020. Parents may apply on line by logging on to mypbchoiceapp.com. If you have any questions, please contact Mrs. Lopez, magnet coordinator, at 561-993-8731.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/GES
Mrs. Espada, Spanish kindergarten teacher, is pictured with a Two–Way Immersion group of students.

The Spanish Dual Language Program, also known as a “Two–Way Immersion” program, allows students to develop proficiency in two languages by receiving content area instruction in both English and Spanish. Students, regardless of native language proficiency, are provided with ample exposure to both languages, allowing them to achieve academic excellence while becoming bilingual and bi-literate. The program also emphasizes cultural awareness and sensitivity. Due to the rigor of Dual Language Programs after first grade, applicants must receive an eligible score on a fluency exam to determine eligibility. Students entering a Spanish Dual Language Program for the first time in second through fifth grades must pass a fluency exam to determine eligibility prior to being made eligible for the Choice Lottery.

