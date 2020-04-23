High School yearbooks available to pick up May 1

Apr 23rd, 2020 · by · Comments:

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee High School yearbooks have arrived. Yearbooks purchased for students in grades 9 through 12 can be picked up in the high school bus circle on Friday, May 1, from 8 to 11 a.m. or 1 to 4 p.m. Those picking up a yearbook must either have the student’s ID or a picture of the ID.

There will not be an option to purchase a book in person. If you would like to purchase a copy for $60, visit Walsworth’s website: yearbookforever.com/schools/okeechobee_high_school_buy_yearbook_15400/150092. There are less than 150 yearbooks available.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie