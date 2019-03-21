Hendry County teachers rally for education funding
LaBelle and Clewiston to urge legislators to support public school financing and public school children.
Kimberly Stitt, president of the Hendry County Education Association, said: “Our public schools are being starved of funds to meet the needs of students, teachers and districts. Last year we were given 47 cents while hundreds of millions were given to private schools from taxpayer dollars. Over 96 percent of Florida students attend public schools, yet the legislature is pouring money into private schools, which are required to take no FSA or EOC tests like third- through 12th-graders in public schools. Yet, Tallahassee continues to underfund public schools, while overtesting our children from the age of 8 years old. It is time for parents and teachers to stand up for public school students. We need to demand better for our public schools and our students.”
Teachers urge parents to call or email their local legislators to urge support of public schools.
Special to the Lake Okeechobee News
Students, parents and teachers showed support and love for their teachers in the rally for public education funding.
Parents show support for their children and teachers in a public education funding rally.
A student proudly displays a sign telling the public that his teacher is fighting for his public education funding.
Teachers rallied for public education financing, letting it be known that public schools are great, their own school matters, and teachers are more than just a number.
