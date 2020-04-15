Hendry County School’s Food Service adds a meal site

CLEWISTON — Hendry County School’s Food Service is increasing meal counts every day and staying busy feeding the children of Hendry County. A new site has been added in hopes of reaching more children at the Hookers Point Park, 1490 Davidson Road in Clewiston. This new feeding site will be open Wednesday, April 15, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. The bus that delivers to the Harlem area will split its time between Harlem and Hookers Point, being at each stop for 1 1/2 hours.



The Department of Agriculture Food, Nutrition and Wellness Service has allowed the school’s food service to extend the meals served by adding meals for Saturday along with Friday’s meals. This means meals will be provided for six days of the week.