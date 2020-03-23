Hendry County School District revised meal distribution plan

HENDRY COUNTY – The Hendry County School District is providing food for students during the break from regular classes due to the COVID-19 virus.

Breakfast and lunch will be served to Clewiston and LaBelle school students from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Monday, March 23.

Drive-thru service will be available at Clewiston Middle School,

Clewiston High School, LaBelle High School, and LaBelle Elementary School. Bagged meals for breakfast and lunch will be served simultaneously.

Students must be present in order to receive a meal.

Remote site meal deliveries will be from 10 a.m. to noon on a first come, first served basis until all meals have been delivered. The child must be present in order to receive a meal. Meals will be delivered to the Montura Clubhouse, Pioneer Community Center, Felda Community Center, and the Iglesia Cristiana Restauracion located at 1301 U.S. 29 North.

No meals will be served on Friday, April 10 and Monday, April 13 due to the Easter Weekend