Hendry County Food Service provides meals for kids; children no longer be present for parents to pick up food

HENDRY COUNTY — Parents/Guardians may now pick up meals WITHOUT the child being present.

The volunteer staff will have student rosters from each school and they will verify what school the child is in. Once they confirm this, the meals will be handed to the parent/guardian. This process must be done on a daily basis.

Hendry County Sodexo Food Service thanks parents/guardians in advance for your cooperation and understanding in helping them to comply with state regulations and procedures during this time.

Hendry County Sodexo Food Service Meal Distribution Plan:

Bagged meals containing breakfast and lunch will be distributed to vehicles simultaneously. Meals will be served to Hendry County students via drive-thru Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

• Clewiston Middle School;

• Clewiston High School;

• LaBelle High School; and,

• LaBelle Elementary School

Remote site meal deliveries will be from 10 a.m. to noon on a first come, first served basis until all meals have been delivered. These meals will be delivered to:

• Montura Clubhouse;

• Pioneer Community Center;

• Felda Community Center; and,

• Iglesia Cristiana Restauracion (located at 1301 U.S. 29 North).

Note: No meals will be served Easter weekend, April 10 and 13.