Harvard student visits Clewiston High School

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/CHS

Harvard College student Artha Jonassaint, an Okeechobee High alumna, gave a presentation to CHS students.

CLEWISTON — Clewiston High School was fortunate to have Artha Jonassaint, a current Harvard student and Okeechobee High alumna, give a presentation to their students last week.

Miss Jonassaint graduated from Okeechobee high school in 2018, was the 2018-2019 Florida Future Farmers of America (FFA) President, and began attending Harvard in the Fall of 2019. In her presentation she shared with students the benefits of attending Harvard and discussed Harvard’s Academic programs, campus and dorm life, financial aid, etc. She was very generous with her time answering all of the students’ questions after her presentation.

In her presentation, Miss Jonassaint went on to discuss the importance of students’ college essays conveying their passions. She also emphasized the importance of good grades and test scores, as well as taking advantage of and learning from leadership opportunities. She also recommended to the students that they focus their extra time on a club, organization, or a cause they care about and do something special with or for that organization.

Students said they came away from the presentation knowing a great deal more about Harvard and about ways to help improve their chances of being accepted into the most prestigious universities in the nation.

Clewiston High School freshmen, Jalyn Porth and Maria Tady, said that they came away feeling like attending Harvard was a goal that they could attain because Miss Jonassaint graduated from a local high school not very different from CHS.

Clewiston High School administration, staff, and its students were very appreciative to Miss Jonassaint and to Harvard University for the time and effort spent educating their students on the wonderful possibilities available to them.