Grab-and-Go meals free at 173 school sites

WEST PALM BEACH — Starting Thursday, Sept. 10, meals distributed at school sites are free to all students and children 18 years of age and younger (22 years old and younger if ESE).

Grab-and-go meals are available at 173 district-operated and charter schools throughout the county. Distributions continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Three days’ worth of meals will be provided on Tuesdays, and two days’ worth of meals will be distributed on Thursdays.

Parents or children need to bring one of the following forms of identification to receive meals at the food distribution sites: Student ID badge, student barcode letter (that can be found in your child’s student portal), passport, birth certificate, library card or picture of the adult picking up meals with their children. A facial covering or mask is also required for meal pick-up.

The USDA has approved free meals for all to continue through Dec. 31, as long as funds are available. As such, when district campus buildings reopen on Monday, Sept. 21, all children will remain eligible for free meals, regardless of their original meal status.

Parents and students do not need to visit their home school for food distribution, and can visit any of the 173 school sites. Pick-up is either in the bus loop or parent pickup area of the school.

Meals provided vary by location and may contain allergens. Adults picking up the food are asked to be vigilant and ensure they do not take food if allergies may be a concern. Food should be refrigerated or discarded if not consumed upon receipt.

Families that would meet the eligibility guidelines for free or reduced-price meals are still asked to submit an application if they have not already been approved.

This is to ensure that School Food Service has them approved for future meal benefits when the all free meal program ends. Additionally, the applications assist schools with obtaining other resources and programs for those students.