Gove Elementary School October Events

Gove Elementary School’s calendar for the month includes the following:

Oct. 2 — National Walk to School Day, Title I meeting from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 9 — No school.
Oct. 10 — Second grade dental screening and sealant program classroom presentations.
Oct. 11 — Last day for Nancy Daniels fundraising orders.
Oct. 11 — Second grade dental screening and sealant program begins and runs through Oct. 16.
Oct. 15 — Fall picture day.
Oct. 16 — PTO from 4:30 to 5 p.m., SEL parent night from 5 to 6 p.m., and SAC from 6 to 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 18 — No school for students.
Oct. 21 — Vision and hearing screenings for students in kindergarten, first, third, and sixth grade begin and run through Oct. 25.
Oct. 22 — Showcase of schools at the South Florida Fairgrounds from 4 to 8 p.m.
Oct. 23 — Wear a red shirt.
Oct. 24 — Wear camouflage.
Oct. 25 — Wear sweat pants and Gove school shirt.
Oct. 28 — Wear a tie-dye shirt.
Oct. 29 — Wear Pajamas.
Oct. 30 — Wear professional attire. Second, fourth, fifth and sixth grade field trips to Dolly Hand.
Clubs
• Student Council — every Monday from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m.
• Sixth grade study hall — every Tuesday from 2:45 to 4 p.m.

Follow Gove Elementary on Twitter at twitter.com/Gove or visit its website at goves.palmbeachschools.org.

