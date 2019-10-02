Gove Elementary School October Events

Gove Elementary School’s calendar for the month includes the following:

• Oct. 2 — National Walk to School Day, Title I meeting from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

• Oct. 9 — No school.

• Oct. 10 — Second grade dental screening and sealant program classroom presentations.

• Oct. 11 — Last day for Nancy Daniels fundraising orders.

• Oct. 11 — Second grade dental screening and sealant program begins and runs through Oct. 16.

• Oct. 15 — Fall picture day.

• Oct. 16 — PTO from 4:30 to 5 p.m., SEL parent night from 5 to 6 p.m., and SAC from 6 to 6:30 p.m.

• Oct. 18 — No school for students.

• Oct. 21 — Vision and hearing screenings for students in kindergarten, first, third, and sixth grade begin and run through Oct. 25.

• Oct. 22 — Showcase of schools at the South Florida Fairgrounds from 4 to 8 p.m.

• Oct. 23 — Wear a red shirt.

• Oct. 24 — Wear camouflage.

• Oct. 25 — Wear sweat pants and Gove school shirt.

• Oct. 28 — Wear a tie-dye shirt.

• Oct. 29 — Wear Pajamas.

• Oct. 30 — Wear professional attire. Second, fourth, fifth and sixth grade field trips to Dolly Hand.

Clubs

• Student Council — every Monday from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m.

• Sixth grade study hall — every Tuesday from 2:45 to 4 p.m.

Follow Gove Elementary on Twitter at twitter.com/Gove or visit its website at goves.palmbeachschools.org.