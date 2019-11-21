Gove Elementary School Happenings Nov. 22 through Dec. 5

• Friday, Nov. 22 — K-5 Awards Ceremony from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

• Monday, Nov. 25 through Friday, Nov. 29 — No School/Fall Holiday

• Monday, Dec. 2 — Wellington Landings NJHS Holiday Gathering – Ms. Stockwell and Ms. Espada from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

• Tuesday, Dec. 3 — School picture retake day from 8 a.m. to noon.

• Wednesday, Dec. 4 — Third through fifth grades ELA Diagnostics from 8 to 10:30 a.m.

• Wednesday, Dec. 4 — Chick-Fil-A on Gove Campus 3:30 to 6 p.m.

• Wednesday, Dec. 4 — Math Night from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 5 — Third through fifth grades Diagnostics from 8 to 10:30 a.m.

Clubs:

• Mondays: Student Council from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m.; Art Club from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.; Garden Club from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

• Tuesdays and Thursdays: Tutoring from 2:30 – 4 p.m. until Dec. 21.

• Fridays: Sixth Grade Study Hall from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

