Gove Elementary School events for January

New school hours

Students should arrive by 7:50 a.m. Instructional time is 8 a.m. to 2:35 p.m. There will be NO supervision before 7:30 a.m. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 7:50 a.m. only.

Dismissal is at 2:35 p.m.

Bus times and migrant Pre-K will remain the same.

Dates to remember

• Now through Jan. 24 Magnet open enrollment continues

• Jan. 14 – Sixth grade ELA diagnostics, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

• Jan. 15 – Sixth grade report cards go home, sixth grade ELA diagnostics, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., PTO 4:30 to 5 p.m. SAC 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Chick-Fil-A from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

• Jan. 17 – Sixth grade awards ceremony, 8:30 to 9 a.m.

• Jan. 20 – Holiday, no school

• Jan. 21 – Sixth grade math diagnostics from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., tutoring begins for third through sixth grade students

• Jan. 22 – Sixth grade math diagnostics from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., tutoring for third through sixth grade students

• Jan. 23 – Fourth through sixth grade science fair projects are due, tutoring for third through sixth grade students

• Jan. 24 – Last day to apply to magnet school and choice program

Follow Gove Elementary on Twitter twitter.com/Gove or visit the website: goves.palmbeachschools.org

Clubs

Mondays

• Student Council from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

• Garden Club from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

• Art Club from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

• Tutoring for third through sixth grades from 2:45 to 4:15 p.m.

Tuesdays

• Tutoring will start on Jan. 21 for third through sixth grades from 2:45 to 4:15 p.m.

Wednesdays

• Tutoring for third through sixth grades from 2:45 to 4:15 p.m.

Thursdays

Tutoring for third through sixth grades from 2:45 to 4:15 p.m.

Fridays

Sixth Grade Study Hall from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.