Gove Elementary School events for January

Jan 14th, 2020 · by · Comments:

New school hours
Students should arrive by 7:50 a.m. Instructional time is 8 a.m. to 2:35 p.m. There will be NO supervision before 7:30 a.m. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 7:50 a.m. only.
Dismissal is at 2:35 p.m.
Bus times and migrant Pre-K will remain the same.

Dates to remember
• Now through Jan. 24 Magnet open enrollment continues
• Jan. 14 – Sixth grade ELA diagnostics, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
• Jan. 15 – Sixth grade report cards go home, sixth grade ELA diagnostics, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., PTO 4:30 to 5 p.m. SAC 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Chick-Fil-A from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
• Jan. 17 – Sixth grade awards ceremony, 8:30 to 9 a.m.
• Jan. 20 – Holiday, no school
• Jan. 21 – Sixth grade math diagnostics from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., tutoring begins for third through sixth grade students
• Jan. 22 – Sixth grade math diagnostics from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., tutoring for third through sixth grade students
• Jan. 23 – Fourth through sixth grade science fair projects are due, tutoring for third through sixth grade students
• Jan. 24 – Last day to apply to magnet school and choice program
Clubs
• Every Monday: Student Council meets from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. Art Club meets 2:30 from 3:30 p.m. and Garden Club meets from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
• Every Tuesday and Thursday tutoring is from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
• Every Friday: sixth grade study hall is from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Follow Gove Elementary on Twitter twitter.com/Gove or visit the website: goves.palmbeachschools.org

Clubs
Mondays
• Student Council from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
• Garden Club from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
• Art Club from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
• Tutoring for third through sixth grades from 2:45 to 4:15 p.m.

Tuesdays
• Tutoring will start on Jan. 21 for third through sixth grades from 2:45 to 4:15 p.m.

Wednesdays
• Tutoring for third through sixth grades from 2:45 to 4:15 p.m.

Thursdays
Tutoring for third through sixth grades from 2:45 to 4:15 p.m.

Fridays
Sixth Grade Study Hall from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Tags:

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie

WP RSS Plugin on WordPress