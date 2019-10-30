Gove Elementary kicks off the year using SWPBIS

BELLE GLADE — At Gove Elementary, teachers use the School Wide Positive Behavior Interventions and Support (SWPBIS) along with Conversation, Help, Activity, Movement, Participation and Success (CHAMPS) a classroom management system. This year there will be new and improved schoolwide behavior incentives.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Gove students participate in the SWPBIS Incentive assembly.

Each month, students can earn tickets for following the school guidelines and being PAWsome! Students will have to be an “Accountable cat” to earn tickets. Teachers present students with a ticket when they are caught demonstrating positive behavior around the school. They will save their tickets to buy a reward at the end of each month. It is important to write their name on the tickets and keep them in a safe place. Students will be able to purchase rewards with the tickets they earn. Each reward will cost at least 10 tickets and the PBIS team will choose a different reward each month.

Mrs. Paniagua, math coach, SWPBIS and CHAMPS sponsor, motivates the Gove students using SWPBIS.

Possible rewards include: ice cream social, movie and popcorn, game room, hot chocolate and cookie party, dance and participation in a kickball game. The school thanks Mrs. Paniagua and the PBIS team for overseeing this new and improved schoolwide behavior incentive program.