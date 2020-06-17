Gove Elementary holds registration

Jun 17th, 2020 · by · Comments:

BELLE GLADE — If your child already attends Gove Elementary, your child is registered for next year. Information will be updated when kids return to school.

Please spread the word:
Registration at Gove Elementary is open for new students

Gove Elementary is now open to register new students and incoming kindergarten students through appointment only.

Registrations will be held on the following dates:
Tuesdays and Thursdays
June 18, June 23, June 25 and June 30
Please call Ms. Nava to arrange your appointment at 561-993-8700 or 561-993-8704, or send an email to Alicia.Nava@palmbeachschools.org

Find more information on Gove’s website: https://goves.palmbeachschools.org/

Tags: ·
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie