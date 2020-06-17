Gove Elementary holds registration

BELLE GLADE — If your child already attends Gove Elementary, your child is registered for next year. Information will be updated when kids return to school.

Please spread the word:

Registration at Gove Elementary is open for new students

Gove Elementary is now open to register new students and incoming kindergarten students through appointment only.

Registrations will be held on the following dates:

Tuesdays and Thursdays

June 18, June 23, June 25 and June 30

Please call Ms. Nava to arrange your appointment at 561-993-8700 or 561-993-8704, or send an email to Alicia.Nava@palmbeachschools.org

Find more information on Gove’s website: https://goves.palmbeachschools.org/