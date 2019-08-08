Glades schools mark milestone: No grades below C

PALM BEACH COUNTY — For the first time in 20 years, none of the schools in the Glades region received a school grade rating of ‘D’ or ‘F.’ Regional Superintendent Angela Moore attributes the success to the hard work of the area’s stakeholders (administrators, teachers, students, support team, staff, parents, etc.).

“To be able to celebrate that success, something that had never been accomplished since the school grading system was established, made me feel like we can do anything,” Ms. Moore said.

This chart provided by the Palm Beach County School District shows the school grades for the Glades area schools from 1999 through 2019.

One school, in particular, saw great success; Glade View Elementary went from an F rating to a ‘C.’

“We are Eagle Strong!” said Shundra Dowers, Glade View’s principal. “The reason for our success is due to the relentless determination of the students, staff, and the entire “Muck City” community.”

The Glades region is already focused on next year, aiming to bring all schools to a ‘B’ or higher.

Glades schools were celebrating when the 2019 state scores were announced. In 2019: Belle Glade Elementary improved from a D to a C; Glade View Elementary improved from an F to a C: K. E. Cunningham Elementary improved from a C to a B; Lakeshore Middle School improved from a D to a C; and, Pioneer Park Elementary School improved from a C to a B. This is the first time in 10 years that all of the Glades schools scored a C or higher on the state assessment grades.

“We must remain focused if we want to continue to improve outcomes for students,” she said. “We know that the work we are doing in pre-K to 12th grade is going to make a difference in preparing our students for post-graduate success.”

