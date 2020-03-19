Glades Region Schools send computers home with students

BELLE GLADE – Lake Shore Middle School will distribute laptop computers for students to use while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, March 20 between 9 a.m. and noon. One laptop will be issued per family.

Please enter through the bus loop on Fourth Street.

Parents must complete the parent survey, have an ID and the student number for their child.

For those who cannot pick up a computer on Friday, additional dates will be scheduled.

Glades Central Community High School will distribute Chromebooks to parents for students on Friday, March 20 and Monday, March 30 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Parents must bring photo ID and know the child’s student ID number. Please remember to complete the online survey found on the School District website to expedite the process. For more information, call the school at 561-993-4461.