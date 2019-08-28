Glades Region School Calendar

Belle Glade Elementary, 500 N.W. Ave. L, Belle Glade will hold Open House and Curriculum Night on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 6 p.m. School Advisory Council (SAC) will be held on Monday, Sept. 2, at 6 p.m. For information, call 561-829-4800.

Glade View Elementary, 1100 S.W. Ave. G, Belle Glade, will hold an Open House on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 6 p.m. For information, call 561-993-8800. School Advisory Council (SAC) meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 5:30 p.m. For information, call 561-993-8800.

Glades Central High, 1001 S.W. Ave. M, Belle Glade, will hold Open House and Curriculum Night on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m. SAC meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 6 p.m. For information, call 561-993-4400.

Gove Elementary, 1000 S.E. Ave. G, Belle Glade, will hold Open House on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m. SAC meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 5:30 p.m. For information, call 561-993-8700.

Lake Shore Middle, 425 W Canal St N, Belle Glade, will hold Open House and Curriculum Night on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 5:30 p.m. SAC meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 6 p.m. For information, call 561-829-1100.

K.E. Cunningham/Canal Point Elementary, 37000 E. Main St., Canal Point, will hold a SAC meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 8:30 a.m. For information, call 561-924-9800.

Pahokee Elementary, 560 E. Main Place, Pahokee, will hold Open House on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m. SAC meeting will be held on Sept. 4, at 5:30 p.m. For information, call 561-924-9700.

Pioneer Park Elementary, 39500 Pioneer Park Road, Belle Glade, will hold Open House and Curriculum Night on Monday, Sept. 16, 6 p.m. SAC meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 5:30 p.m. For information, call 561-993-8600.

Rosenwald Elementary, 1321 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., South Bay, will hold Open House on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 5:30 p.m. SAC meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 6 p.m. For information, call 561-993-8900.

