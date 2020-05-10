Glades Electric Education Foundation awards scholarships

MOORE HAVEN — On Thursday, April 30, 2020, eight students were selected as recipients of the Glades Electric Educational Foundation (GEEF) scholarship. The students, all high school seniors, will each receive $4,000 to assist with their college expenses.

Open to all high school seniors served by Glades Electric Cooperative, the scholarships are awarded annually based on academic achievement, leadership and financial need. Scholarship winners this year were chosen from 38 total applicants.

This year’s recipients were: Mary Brewer, Moore Haven Middle-High School; Madison Corwin, Moore Haven Middle-High School; Kimberly Forthofer, Sebring High School; Ashlynn Lytle, Clewiston High School; Brandon Mitchell, Okeechobee High School; Aubrey Pearce, Okeechobee High School; Jared Roberts, Lake Placid High School; and Aylin Xenes, Clewiston High School.

“All of our candidates were exceptional. We had a tough job picking from so many very qualified students, but Glades Electric Educational Foundation takes the utmost care in the selection process. I look forward to seeing their success throughout their college careers, but the best part of my job is to hear the genuine gratitude and appreciation expressed by the student and parents alike,” said Jennifer Manning, GEEF Board secretary/treasurer.

Typically, scholarship recipients are honored at a banquet in April. If conditions permit, the GEEF Board of Directors plans to host the event later this summer to recognize these outstanding scholars.

The foundation was formed in 2000 and has awarded over $481,000 worth of scholarships, which are funded by unclaimed Glades Electric Cooperative capital credits.

To learn more about GEEF, visit gladeselectric.com/community/student-programs-information.