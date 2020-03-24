Glades County schools provide computers for students to use for online learning program

MOORE HAVEN — Moore Haven Middle High School will allow parents to check out Chromebooks this week.

A parent MUST come with the student to pick up the Chromebook. Please enter through the west gate by the baseball field and exit through the north gate by the auditorium. As you enter the gate you will receive a number and then park in one of the parking places. The parent will need to show a photo ID. When your number is called, you can get out of your car and come to the table and sign out your Chromebook.



Please remain in your car until your number is called.



Concert and Beginning Band students will need to pick-up their instruments, method books and music when they go to pick up Chromebooks. There will be mouthpiece cleaner available in the band room by the board. All percussionist and drumline members can pick up their practice pads and sticks. Students will be let in the band room one at a time.



Please follow this schedule for chromebook pick up:



Tuesday, March 24 – Students whose last name begins with:

• A-C – 3:30-4:30

• D-F – 5:00-6:00

• G-I – 6:30-7:30



Wednesday, March 25 – Students whose last name begins with:

• J-L – 3:30-4:30

• M-N – 5:00-6:00

• O-P- 6:30-7:30



Thursday, March 26 – Students whose last name beginns with:

• Q-T – 3:30-4:30

• U-W – 5:00-6:00

• X-Z – 6:30-7:30



Friday, March 27, 1-3 p.m, anyone who could not make it on Tuesday-Thursday.

Report cards will be given together with the Chromebooks.