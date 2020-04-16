Glades County School District delivers meals

MOORE HAVEN — Moore Haven Elementary and West Glades School have joined Moore Haven Middle and Senior High in serving hot meals to Glades County students. Currently two meals per day are made available to all students in the district through delivery or pickup. The district prepared and delivered 11,250 meals in March.

Additionally, Glades County School District (GCSD) has completed the second week of e-learning and is continuing to assist individual families with accessing the internet. Any parents who have issues with connecting to the internet or with using their Chromebooks are encouraged to access the “IT Support” link on the district web page: gladesedu.com.

Glades County School District Superintendent Kim Jordan said, beaming, “I could not be more proud of our staff and entire Glades family for making the first week of e-learning such a success! Parents and caregivers have stepped up and managed their new role with such grace and patience. For this, I am extremely thankful!”