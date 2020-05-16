Glades County School Board to consider graduation dates

MOORE HAVEN — Glades County School Board members will discuss on Thursday, May 14, what the possibilities might be for having some sort of graduation ceremony after all for the Class of 2020 at the middle-high school, Principal Janice Foster said Monday.

The Moore Haven Middle-High School commencement exercise was set to be May 23, but the school district announced last week that, after officials had sought the opinions of the graduates and their parents, it would be postponed indefinitely instead.

“We don’t have any plan right now. We’re just postponing it, and we don’t have a date. We have a school board meeting this Thursday, and we’ll be talking about this,” she said.

The Graduation Plan survey that school officials conducted simply asked “whether they wanted to have it on the 23rd or postpone it. That part we left up to them,” Ms. Foster said.

“As the state moves through the governor’s phases for reopening, it is hoped a more traditional graduation will be possible,” stated the notice issued after the survey. “Glades County School District thanks students and parents for their patience and understanding as they continue to monitor this situation.”

Ms. Foster said, “We had planned a drive-thru graduation on May 23, but the parents didn’t like that because they wanted to see if the CDC was going to lift any restrictions, so that’s why they postponed it.”

The advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be consulted about restrictions on public gatherings before a final plan is decided upon. “Hopefully in the board meeting on the 14th, we will be able to decide a date, and then we can see what the CDC is going to do as far as lifting requirements and what we need to do,” Principal Foster said.