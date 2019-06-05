Glades County 4-H announces winners of Tropicana Speech Contest

The Glades County 4-H Tropicana Speech Contest was held on May 21 at the Doyle Connor Building in Moore Haven. The results are:
Fourth grade • First place, Hayne Fulford from West Glades School, “Today is a New Day”; • Second place, Eivrynne Gregorio from West Glades School, “Story of my Life”; • Third Place, Camryn Prowant from Moore Haven Elementary School, “Short People Problems”; • Fourth place, Audrina Santana from Moore Haven Elementary School, “Beef Stick.”
Fifth Grade • First place. Allyssa Madrigal from Pemayetv Emahakv Charter School, “What my Dog Thinks”; • Second place, Gabriella Williamson from West Glades School, “The Joy of having Multiple Siblings”; • Third place, Zaylie Green from Moore Haven Elementary School, “Where the Wild Things are”; • Fourth place, Ansely Laureano from Moore Haven Elementary School, “A little Love Goes a Long Way.”
Sixth grade • First place, Zaira Moreno from West Glades School, “An Infamous Society”; • Second place, Emorie Anderson from West Glades School, “Distracted Driving”; • Third place, Maria Tapia from Moore Haven Jr/Sr High School, “My Two Superheroes”; • Fourth place, Kitrina Maynard from Moore Haven Jr/Sr High School, “High School Cheer vs. Competitive Cheer.”
