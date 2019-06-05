Glades County 4-H announces winners of Tropicana Speech Contest

The Glades County 4-H Tropicana Speech Contest was held on May 21 at the Doyle Connor Building in Moore Haven. The results are:

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

The Glades County Tropicana Speech Competition was held on May 21 at the Doyle Connor Building in Moore Haven. Fourth grade winners Hayne Fulford, Eivrynne Gregorio, Camryn Prowant and Audrina Santana, pictured with Jim Brickel, Director of Administrative Services.

Fourth grade

• First place, Hayne Fulford from West Glades School, “Today is a New Day”;

• Second place, Eivrynne Gregorio from West Glades School, “Story of my Life”;

• Third Place, Camryn Prowant from Moore Haven Elementary School, “Short People Problems”;

• Fourth place, Audrina Santana from Moore Haven Elementary School, “Beef Stick.”

Jim Brickel, Director of Administrative Services is pictured with the Tropicana Speech contest fifth grade winners Allyssa Madrigal, Gabriella Williamson, Zaylie Green and Ansely Laureano.

Fifth Grade

• First place. Allyssa Madrigal from Pemayetv Emahakv Charter School, “What my Dog Thinks”;

• Second place, Gabriella Williamson from West Glades School, “The Joy of having Multiple Siblings”;

• Third place, Zaylie Green from Moore Haven Elementary School, “Where the Wild Things are”;

• Fourth place, Ansely Laureano from Moore Haven Elementary School, “A little Love Goes a Long Way.”

Jim Brickel, Director of Administrative Services is pictured with the Tropicana Speech contest sixth grade winners Zaira Moreno, Emorie Anderson, Maria Tapia and Kitrina Maynard.

Sixth grade

• First place, Zaira Moreno from West Glades School, “An Infamous Society”;

• Second place, Emorie Anderson from West Glades School, “Distracted Driving”;

• Third place, Maria Tapia from Moore Haven Jr/Sr High School, “My Two Superheroes”;

• Fourth place, Kitrina Maynard from Moore Haven Jr/Sr High School, “High School Cheer vs. Competitive Cheer.”