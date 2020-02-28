Glades Central Community High School names new football coach

BELLE GLADE — Glades Central Community High School principal Melanie Bolden-Morris announced Tuesday, Feb. 25, that Rashad Jackson will serve as the new head football coach. Jackson’s appointment was received with enthusiasm by members of the football team.
Jackson is returning to Glades Central High School where he played on the varsity football team. After graduating from Glades Central, Jackson attended Marshall University where he was a starting Cornerback for The Herd.
Jackson has six years of coaching experience at both the high school and collegiate level, having coached as the Defensive Passing Game Coordinator for Glenville State College and as a student assistant at Marshall. He also interned with the New Orleans Saints in 2015. Most recently, Jackson served as the Defensive coordinator at Oceanside Collegiate Academy in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.
“I would like to thank God. It’s such an honor and dream come true to be back home coaching at Glades Central High School,” Jackson said. “My goal is to win each student over and to bring back that great tradition of winning state championships.”
“We are very pleased that Coach Jackson has agreed to return to the Raiders to coach this group of talented young athletes,” Bolden-Morris said. “We look forward to seeing our team thrive under his leadership.”
Jackson is the son of Rickey Jackson, New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame linebacker #57.