Get certified in E911 Telecommunications

CLEWISTON/LABELLE — The Hendry County School District is offering a E911 Telecommunications course. Get certified in three months for a high skill, high wage and high demand carreer. Classes will be held on Wednesdays beginning Sept. 2 through Nov. 25 from 5:30 to 10 p.m., at Clewiston Adult School, 475 E. Osceola Ave. in Clewiston and at the LaBelle Adult School, 300 Cowboy Way in LaBelle.

Seating is limited.

• Registration deadline and payment due on Sept. 1.

• For information, cal the Clewiston Adult School at 863-983-1511.

• Career Source of South West Florida has scholarships available. For scholarship information, call 863-983-6138.