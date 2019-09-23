Geeting retires from school district after 15 years

OKEECHOBEE — Renee Geeting has retired from her position as assistant superintendent of administrative services for the Okeechobee County School District after 15 years.

Taking her place is former Okeechobee High School Principal Dylan Tedders.

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

Okeechobee Superintendent of Schools Ken Kenworthy (left) and Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services Renee Geeting (right).

“Renee started here in Okeechobee as an assistant principal at South Elementary,” explained Okeechobee Superintendent of Schools Ken Kenworthy. “One thing about Renee, you will not find a more loyal employee. I appreciate all of the time she has put into the district and being my right hand as assistant superintendent.”

Mrs. Geeting spent 15 years in the Okeechobee School District but has 34 total years of experience in the field of education.

“While education has changed tremendously over the last 34 years that I’ve been doing it,” said Mrs. Geeting, “the people are still the same. The people that come to work every day caring about the students, worried about the students and the families they serve — that is still here. And that is what makes us such a great district. I came to work in Okeechobee, and I say this with all sincerity: This is home. This district is the most accepting and caring about their students. Everyone cares about the kids, they truly do. Any successes that I’ve had throughout the years I couldn’t have done without the staff, the teachers, colleagues I’ve worked with, support of the school board. I want to thank all of you for making this such a wonderful experience.”

After starting in the district as assistant principal at South Elementary, Mrs. Geeting moved on to become principal at South in 2006. In 2011 she moved into the position of director of human services for the school district before moving into her current and final position.

Also retiring from this school district this year are Jason Egli, language arts teacher at Okeechobee High School, and Connie Sherrill, physical educational teacher at Okeechobee High School.

Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.