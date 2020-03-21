Free WiFi available in parking lots of local businesses

OKEECHOBEE – Okeechobee County public school students will use computers for online learning while the school campuses are closed due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic. To help those who do not have internet access, some local businesses have offered to provide free WiFi in their parking lots. Those using the WiFi are asked to stay in their vehicles in order to maintain the required “social distancing” during the COVID-19 crisis period.

Free WiFi will be available in the parking lots of:

Big Lake Hobbies, 513 SW Park St.

His Church, 1167 Linda Road

Indian River State College Dixon Hendry Campus, 2229 N. W. 9th Ave .

Okeechobee Public Library, 206 SW 16th St

Serenity Cafe, 601 SW Park St

Sprint (11 am. to 6 Monday – Saturday) 1418 S Parrott Ave

Center State Bank, 2100 S Parrott Ave