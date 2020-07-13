Forums with IRSC presidential candidate Frank Brogan on July 14

Frank Brogan

On July 14, students, faculty, staff, administration and community members have several opportunities to participate in virtual open forums with Frank Brogan, a finalist for the IRSC presidency.

Brogan currently serves as U.S. assistant secretary of education for elementary and secondary education. He is a former commissioner of education and lieutenant governor for the State of Florida, and a former chancellor for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education and for the State University System of Florida. His four-decade career in education includes experiences that range from elementary school teacher in Port Salerno to superintendent of schools in Martin County to president of Florida Atlantic University (FAU).

Brogan earned a Master’s of Education Degree in administration/supervision from FAU and a Bachelor’s of Science in Education Degree from the University of Cincinnati in Ohio.

Virtual open forums with IRSC presidential finalists will begin with opening statements by the candidates. After, questions will be taken from conference participants. To accommodate as many questions as possible during the virtual open forums, up to one minute will be allotted to ask the question. Two minutes will be allowed for the candidate’s response.

Zoom meeting participants using computers should use the “raise hand” functionality to indicate that they would like to ask a question. Those joining the meeting by phone should use the chat feature to indicate that they have a question.

Forums with IRSC Faculty will take place from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. on each of the three interview days. Per request of the Indian River State College chapter of AAUP, three representatives — Dr. Sarah Mallonee, Dr. Bill Tyler and Dr. Teena White — will lead off the question and answer portions of the faculty virtual open forums. The question sessions will open to all participants at 9:30 a.m.

Those who cannot attend with their constituent group are encouraged to attend another session.

Mr. Brogan will also meet and interview with the district Board of Trustees and tour the main campus with staff. Forums, meetings and interviews will be recorded.