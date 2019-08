Everglades presents Students of the Week Special to the Lake Okeechobee News OKEECHOBEE — Everglades Elementary School would like to congratulate its Students of the Week for the week of Aug. 26. They are: Amyliana Sharp, Amira Arnold, Marely Mejia-Garcia, Ashlyn Voss, Layla Blue, Rylynn Wrobel, Maddie Walsh, Yuvia Castaneda-Gomez, Damyan Cardoso, Bailey Principe, Cheyenne Collins, Mariana Velazquez Gomez, Mary-Elizabeth Broadrick, Aubrey Ciampa, Jose Callejas, Amber Hansford, Anthony Varnell, Eduardo Villegas Godinez, Jennifer Garcia-Montoya, Billy Joe Flores, Shelby Osterhoudt, Saul Betanzos, Paige Faughnan, Cody Shears, Kaylee Werk, Chloe Alvarado, Bradley Sheltra, and Wileecia Hendrieth.

