Everglades holds pumpkin painting contest

Lake Okeechobee News/Cathy Womble

Paige painted Phoebe from one of her favorite books.

OKEECHOBEE — Everglades Elementary School did something new this year, and Robin Laskey, media specialist, was excited to see how well received the idea was. The idea was to paint a pumpkin using the theme of your favorite story book, and they ended up with possibly 100 pumpkins. She said she meant to count them, but she never did.

Lake Okeechobee News/Annie Wills

Liam is excited to show off the pumpkin he painted for the exhibit.

Ms. Laskey said some of the pumpkins were done by teachers, some were done by children and some were done by families. The project was meant as a way to promote family involvement. This was the first year they had the contest, but it definitely won’t be the last. They have had teachers bringing their classes through the media center all week to look at the parade pumpkins, and it has been wonderful to see the excitement on the faces of the children, she said.

Lake Okeechobee News/Cathy Womble

Piper is a big fan of Clifford.

They did the pumpkin contest in conjunction with the annual book fair, which she said worked out great, and Wednesday night, Oct. 30, was their Trick and Treat night. The families visit each classroom, and the parents are given a trick which is a mini lesson to do with their children at home, and the children are given a treat.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.