Everglades Elementary presents Leaders of the Week

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — Everglades Elementary School students are achieved excellence in the classroom for the week of Oct. 07.

Congratulations to its Leaders of the Week, in no particular order: Aniyah Aranda, Hadley Reno, Lorena Garcia Montoya, Yarelli Hernandez-Sanchez, Abel Chandler, Daniel Romero Antunez, Tucker Vuleta, Bianca Magee, Miguel Maximilliano, Miguel Benetiz, Ismael Factor, Nicholas Doyon, Skyanne Kimbro, Ahsan Adil, Jose Mercado-Torres, Mckayla Hernandez, Liam Davis, Nicholas Douglas, Noel Santiago, Lilly Clark, Abigail Snell, Christian Sanchez, Chloe Scott, Saul Betanzos, Margaret Rendon, Yakelin Velazquez, Emmily Valdez, Tristen Kackley, Jacob Smallman, Joselyn Mateo-Albeno, Vincent Ceclia, Regionald Biggs, Arissa Carnley, and Jarod Koos.

Congratulations to these many outstanding students.