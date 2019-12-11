Everglades Elementary presents Leaders of the Week Special to the Lake Okeechobee News OKEECHOBEE — Everglades Elementary School would like to congratulate its Leaders of the week for the week of Dec. 2. They are: Camileigh Osterhoudt, Yaslyn Espinosa Ibarra, Aubrey Schiel, Gloryann Lee, Paula Nolasco, Storm Cannon, Tucker Vuleta, Mark Daniel Uy, Samantha Segura Gomez, Ki’aire Anderson, Liliana Molloy, Madison Hicks, Melany Aguillon-Ramirez, Mason Fonseca, Rodrigo Ruiz, Aliliauna Daniels, Kaylyn Baker, Diego Hernandez-Avila, Joseph Ramos, Genesis Deleon, Christian Alvarado, Marcell Potter, Ty Elmore, Daisy Evans, and Natalia Jaimes.

Related

Newsletter

Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.