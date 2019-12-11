Everglades Elementary presents Leaders of the Week

OKEECHOBEE — Everglades Elementary School would like to congratulate its Leaders of the week for the week of Dec. 2. They are: Camileigh Osterhoudt, Yaslyn Espinosa Ibarra, Aubrey Schiel, Gloryann Lee, Paula Nolasco, Storm Cannon, Tucker Vuleta, Mark Daniel Uy, Samantha Segura Gomez, Ki’aire Anderson, Liliana Molloy, Madison Hicks, Melany Aguillon-Ramirez, Mason Fonseca, Rodrigo Ruiz, Aliliauna Daniels, Kaylyn Baker, Diego Hernandez-Avila, Joseph Ramos, Genesis Deleon, Christian Alvarado, Marcell Potter, Ty Elmore, Daisy Evans, and Natalia Jaimes.