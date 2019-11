Everglades Elementary congratulates Students of the Week for the weeks of Oct. 28 and Nov. 11

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Everglades Elementary School Students of the Week for the week of Oct. 28.

OKEECHOBEE — Everglades Elementary would like to congratulate its Students of the Week for the week of Oct. 28. They are, in no particular order: Carlos Luviano Ramirez, Raylin Gurganious, Jimmy Huff, Abigail Bautista-Almanza, Jayden Harris, Giselle Garcia, Alberto Garcia, Bexaida Dorantes, Myka Blackman Harden, ALexander Hernandez-Maldonado, Jae’nari Rush, Brielle Long, Miranda Garcia, Allison Rodriguez, Kadin Montero, Adrian Villegas-Lombera, Victoria Partridge, Emalie Taylo, Marcell Potter, Carey Nix, and Alexandra Tyson.

Everglades Elementary School Students of the Week for the week of Nov. 4.

For the week of Nov. 4, they are, in no particular order: Seraphina Minzie, Rivers Pittman, Luke Shattuck, Riley Gainer, Raelyn McCarty, Brianna Garcia, Ethan Hannon, Bella Roach, Brayden Dailey, Brianny Piedra Hunt, Aiden Terry, Carter Hagin, Alexa Harper, Robert “Logan” Downs, William Ramirez, Chloi Scott, Edi Aguillon, Luciana Garcia, Luis Espinoza, Garett Eames, Marlee Bunting, and Silvia Salazar-Rendon.