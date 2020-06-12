Eight advance to semifinalists for new IRSC president

FORT PIERCE — The Indian River State College Presidential Search Committee has selected a diverse group of eight semifinalists to move forward with the presidential search process.

The semifinalists (listed in alphabetical order):

Dr. Towuanna “Porter” Brannon is vice president for student services at Mitchell Community College in Statesville, N.C. Ms. Brannon joined the college in 2016. Prior to her appointment to Mitchell Community College, she spent nearly two decades serving higher education institutions in the New York City area, chiefly in student-focused administrative roles, and most recently as assistant dean, student affairs, at LaGuardia Community College (CUNY) in Queens.

Dr. Brannon earned a Doctor of Education in executive leadership, administration and policy from Fordham University. She has a M.S in Education and a B.S. in Human Services from St. John’s University. She is a Community College Presidential Fellow with the Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence.

Frank Brogan, a former commissioner of education and lieutenant governor for the State of Florida, currently serves as U.S. assistant secretary of education for elementary and secondary education. He has been chancellor for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education and for the State University System of Florida. His four-decade career in education includes experiences that range from elementary school teacher in Port Salerno to superintendent of schools in Martin County to president of Florida Atlantic University.

Mr. Brogan earned a Master of Education in administration/supervision from Florida Atlantic University and a B.S. in Education from the University of Cincinnati in Ohio.

Dr. Christina Hart is vice president of enrollment and student services at Indian River State College (IRSC). Dr. Hart, an IRSC alumna, started her career in higher education at Brevard Community College before joining IRSC in 1981 as men’s and women’s springboard diving coach, student activities coordinator, and associate professor. In 2000, she moved into college administration as director of the Office of Institutional Effectiveness, becoming associate dean/associate vice president of the department in 2003 and vice president in 2009. Dr. Hart led that office until 2016, when she was named vice president of enrollment and student services, the position she holds today.

Dr. Hart has a Doctor of Education/Ph.D. in higher education administration from Florida Atlantic University, where she also earned a Master of Education in counselor education. She earned her B.S. in social work from Florida State University and her Associate in Arts degree at Indian River State College.

Dr. Robert Laurine is vice chancellor/chief information officer at the University System of Georgia (USG) and a professor of engineering at The George Washington University. Prior to joining USG, Dr. Laurine served as chief technology officer with Hewlett-Packard, and in a variety of senior leadership roles, including chief information officer, senior executive service, in his more than three-decade career with National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

Dr. Laurine earned a senior manager in government from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University; a D.Sc. in engineering management and an M.S. in computer science from The George Washington University; and a B.S. in computer science and a B.S. in geology from the University of Maryland.

Dr. Charles “Chuck” Lepper is vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at Salt Lake City Community College. His more than 20 years of leadership experience in higher education also includes administrative roles with Tidewater Community College (Norfolk, Va.) and Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana. Dr. Lepper also served as an adjunct faculty member at community colleges, comprehensive regional universities and research-intensive universities.

Dr. Lepper earned a certificate of completion from the Institute for Educational Management at the Harvard University Graduate School of Education; a doctor of philosophy with emphasis on educational administration from Indiana State University; a Master of Education from Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Mich.; and a B.A. in human resources and personnel management from Ball State University in Muncie, Ind.

Dr. Timothy “Tim” Moore has a 35-year career in higher education, federal, commercial, military and start-up sections and currently serves as chief science officer at MagPlasma and as co-founder and chief science officer at Probaxstra Inc. His roles in higher education include service as vice president for research at Florida A&M University; associate vice president for institutional advancement and research program development/assistant professor at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Auburn, Alab.; director of Federal Research Program Development at Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine; and director of Federal Research Program Development at the National Agricultural Biosecurity Center at Kansas State University.

Dr. Moore has a Ph.D. in kinesiology-exercise physiology from Auburn University in Auburn, Ala.; a MLS in biology/microbiology from N.C. State University in Raleigh, N.C.; and a B.S. in biology from Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.

Dr. Ian Neuhard, associate provost of liberal arts and sciences, has been with Florida State College in Jacksonville (FSCJ) since 2014, holding roles that included campus president of South Campus, provost and vice president of academic affairs and campus president of Kent Campus and the Cecil Aviation Center. Prior to joining FSCJ, Dr. Neuhard served as dean of baccalaureate programs at Indian River State College for seven years. Before that he was statewide director of academic programs and teacher preparation for the Florida Department of Education Division of Community Colleges and Workforce Education.

Dr. Neuhard earned an Ed.D. in higher education administration from the University of Florida; and Master of professional studies in human services administration from Alfred University; a B.S. in English language arts education from the University of Central Florida; and an A.A. in general education from Valencia Community College.

Dr. David Potash is presently president of Wilbur Wright College in Chicago. His experience includes roles as chief academic officer at Curry College in Milton, Mass. and as associate provost/assistant vice president for academic affairs at Hunter College, the City University of New York. Dr. Potash has also held administrative positions at Baruch College and New York University. He has additionally served as professor in the Department of History and Politics at Curry College and as an adjunct faculty member at Baruch College and New York University.

Dr. Potash earned a Ph.D. in history from Cambridge University; an M.A. in history from New York University; and a B.A. in history and philosophy from Rice University.

The committee expects to submit a list of final candidates to the District Board of Trustees later in the month after their interview process concludes. Final presidential candidates will have the opportunity to meet the IRSC community by participating in public forums where college employees, students and community members can hear from the candidates and learn about their experiences, backgrounds leadership styles and positions on a variety of issues.

The new president will replace Dr. Edwin Massey, who has served Indian River State College with high distinction since 1973, including 31 years as president. Dr. Massey is the longest-serving president in the Florida College System.