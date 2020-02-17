EES presents Leaders of the Week Special to the Lake Okeechobee News OKEECHOBEE — Everglades Elementary School would like to congratulate its Leaders of the Week for the week of Feb. 3: Baylen Fonseca, Tori Bradley, Diego Peralta-Escalante, Ashlyn Voss, Carson Broadrick (not pictured), Santana Robinson, Jase Trent, Caiden Dixon, Jencarlos Salamanca, Evan Wideman, Gael Arroyo, Brittany Valdez, Marisol Alcantara-Maximiliano, Mario Monjaras, Yonathan Reyna, Jariel Brito, Isabella Rodriguez, Ariana Deane, Tristyn Bailey, Avery Molina, Abigail Snell, Sebastian Doyon, Jonathan Cramer, Kaden Preston, Alexia Moctezuma, Jade Tarbox, Michael Bohannan, Dulce Brito, Dominic Rosa, Marlee Bunting, Makayla Rathbun (not pictured), Autumn Place and Victoria Defarias.

Related

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.