Economic forum planned

BELLE GLADE — Palm Beach State College’s Community Relations Office in partnership with the Belle Glade campus will host a community forum titled “Strengthening Communities for the Future: Economic Development of the Glades Area,” Thursday, Nov. 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Palm Beach State College Belle Glade campus, Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center, 1977 College Drive, Belle Glade.

The event, which will feature a panel discussion, will be moderated by Shereena Coleman, vice-president of business facilitation and The Glades Region for the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County.

Attendees will learn initiatives being implemented to continue the positive Glades school grades, after school enrichment programs that are coming to the Glades area, the economic development and marketing of Florida’s Heartland including the cities of Belle Glade, Pahokee, South Bay and Hendry County and more.

Forum panelists include: Steven Cornette from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County; Angela Avery-Moore from the School District of Palm Beach County; Charles Duval from Career Source of Palm Beach County; Terry Burroughs from the Florida Heartland Economic Region of Opportunity; and Janet Moreland from Lakeside Medical Center. Representatives from Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office will also make presentations.

For more information, contact Robin Johnson-Blake at 561-868-3377 or at CommunityRelations@palmbeachstate.edu.