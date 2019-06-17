ECO campaigns to improve school district

OKEECHOBEE — The Economic Council of Okeechobee is campaigning to both improve and increase community support for the Okeechobee County School District, and an informative luncheon on Wednesday, June 5, at IRSC supported this initiative. ECO members, public officials and special guests from the school district welcomed guest speaker Tim Weisheyer as the president-elect of the Florida School Boards Association for this occasion.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/ECO

Pictured from left to right are: ECO Chair Jeff Sumner of Sumner Engineering & Consulting, Keynote Speaker and President-Elect of the Florida School Boards Association Timothy Weisheyer, and ECO Executive Director Jennifer Tewksbury.

Mr. Weisheyer addressed the full Williamson Conference and Education Center to discuss to how a high-quality education system is a key driver behind the economic prosperity and quality of life of a community, and the responsibility business leaders have to engage in the discussion and partner for solutions. Mr. Weisheyer is also an accomplished real estate professional in Central Florida and has served on the Osceola County School Board since 2012.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/ECO

Keynote Speaker and President-Elect of the Florida School Boards Association, Timothy Weisheyer.

Since 1990, the mission of the Economic Council has been to create an environment that promotes prudent economic growth and improves the quality of life in Okeechobee County. The Economic Council acts as a catalyst between the public and private sectors to foster dialogue, planning and action, and serves as the single united voice for the top industry, business and professional leaders of the community.

For more information, contact Executive Director Jennifer Tewksbury at 863-467-0200.