Dr. Timothy Moore selected as IRSC’s fourth president

By Suzanne Seldes

Indian River State College

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/IRSC

Dr. and Mrs. Timothy Moore, on the IRSC Main Campus in Fort Pierce.

The Indian River State College District Board of Trustees has selected Dr. Timothy Moore, Chief Science Officer at MagPlasma and Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer at Probaxstra Inc., to become the College’s next president. The decision was finalized on Wednesday, July 22, by a unanimous vote of the Trustees.

Dr. Moore will be the fourth president in the College’s 60-year history. He will succeed Dr. Edwin Massey, who has served the institution with high distinction since 1973, and will conclude his 32-year term as president in August. Today’s, July 22, announcement is the culmination of a rigorous search process that began in November 2019.

“Dr. Moore comes to IRSC with an impressive history and track record as an innovative thinker, inspiring and collaborative leader, and experienced executive, all necessary qualities to guide our college into the future,” expressed IRSC District Board Chair José Conrado. “Our Board is proud that this search process was carried out with great fairness and transparency, and that it leaned heavily on the input of the IRSC community. This college has been blessed with outstanding leadership across its 60-year history, and we are confident IRSC will continue that trend under its fourth President.”

Moore, a military veteran, has a 35-year career in higher education, federal, commercial, military and start-up sectors. His roles in higher education include service as Vice President for Research at Florida A&M University, the largest of the public historically black colleges and universities; Associate Vice President for Institutional Advancement and Research Program Development/Assistant Professor at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Auburn, Alabama; Director of Federal Research Program Development at Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine; and Director of Federal Research Program Development at the National Agricultural Biosecurity Center at Kansas State University.

“My wife Robin joins me in thanking the Indian River State College Board of Trustees, the faculty, staff, students and community for this wonderful and important opportunity to lead IRSC going forward,” shares Dr. Moore. “I am personally humbled by the confidence and kind words conveyed by the board when they notified me of my selection to become the next president.”

A Presidential Search Committee comprised of the IRSC District Board of Trustees, IRSC Foundation Board Members, community members, and IRSC faculty, staff, administration and student representatives working with national search consultants, AGB Search, attracted more than 80 applicants for the IRSC presidency. The Search Committee narrowed the field down to eight semifinalists before recommending the final candidates to the District Board of Trustees in June. Interviews and open forums were conducted with each of the finalists over the past two weeks.

Dr. Timothy Moore

Moore’s diverse background and wide range of experiences were central to the District Board of Trustee’s selection. Among these were his ability to identify and seize opportunities, his entrepreneurial mindset, his deep commitment to equity and inclusion, his ability to raise funds, and his unwavering desire to help students succeed. His vision for connecting transformative education to employment and regional growth was particularly noted.

“Under Dr. Massey’s astute leadership, IRSC has become a critical resource for the citizens of the four-county district to achieve their educational and employment goals,” continues Moore. “I look forward to building on Dr. Massey’s efforts and continuing to advance the IRSC mission in the coming years. Robin and I are deeply honored by this appointment and we look forward to getting to work on day one.”

“We enthusiastically welcome Dr. and Mrs. Moore to the Indian River State College community,” concludes Conrado. “I offer my sincere gratitude to the members of the Presidential Search Committee and especially to its Chair Vicki Davis, as well the students, faculty, staff, administration, students and community members who contributed their time, advisement and perspectives throughout this process.”