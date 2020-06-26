District to serve students six free meals on one day next week

WEST PALM BEACH — Six meals will be distributed on one day next week. The change is due to the holiday. School Food Service workers will distribute meals on Tuesday, June 30. Parents who pick up food on Tuesday will receive six days’ worth of meals.

Grab & Go Meals are FREE to students 18 years of age and younger (22 years of age and younger for ESE students), regardless of financial need.

Twice-a-week food distribution will resume on Tuesday, July 7, and Thursday, July 9.

On Tuesday, June 30, Feeding South Florida will also be distributing food for families at the following Glades area locations:

• Belle Glade Elementary School — bus loop

• Glade View Elementary School — parent pick-up

• Gove Elementary School — bus loop

• Pahokee Elementary School — bus loop

• Roosevelt Elementary School — parent pick-up

• Rosenwald Elementary School — bus loop

To limit person-to-person contact, please remember to adhere to social distancing. Those driving to one of the feeding sites are asked to open the trunk of their car or leave a seat open where staff can place the food. People walking up to a site should remember to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet. These measures are taken very seriously and are intended to keep everyone safe.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has provided a waiver to allow parents/guardians to pick up meals without the child being present. The parent needs to provide confirmation of the number of children for whom they are picking up meals, by one of the following methods: student ID, student passport, student library card, student birth certificate or a photo of the adult with the students for whom they are picking up meals.

The parent will show the identification to staff providing the meals, and meals will be provided for the number of children identified. Meals are not allowed to be picked up in bulk for multiple families. The parent or guardian must be present to receive the meals.

Meals provided may vary by location and may contain allergens. Adults picking up the food are asked to be vigilant and ensure they do not take food if allergies may be a concern. Food should be refrigerated or discarded if not consumed upon receipt.