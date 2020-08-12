Deadline extended for questionnaire on Child’s Needs, Plans for the School Year

WEST PALM BEACH — The deadline has been extended for parents and guardians to share vital information with the school district about their child’s technology needs for the start of the school year and their preference for the method of instructions, remote or in-person, once the district is back to brick and mortar. Parents have until Aug. 15 to complete the questionnaire.

For each child registered at a district-operated school, parents and guardians are asked to provide the following information:

• The best phone number to reach you as the child’s parent/guardian.

• What your child’s technology needs are for distance learning.

• What your plan is for your child when campuses are able to reopen, guided by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations and legal requirements.

• Whether your child will need bus transportation when the district reopens schools.

Parents are asked to take a moment to complete this brief questionnaire to provide information necessary to prepare for the 2020-21 school year.

A separate questionnaire must be submitted for each student in the household.

To log in, type in pb and the child’s 8-digit student ID as both the username and password.

If you are in need of the child’s student ID, parents should ask their child, find it on a report card, progress report, or by log in to the SIS Parent Gateway. For instructions on how to log in to the questionnaire, visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/16TFG_VD1-UjBzTEegfwVqHWeYdF-SVUP/view.

For questions about the questionnaire and logging in, parents should reach out to their child’s school for assistance: https://www2.palmbeachschools.org/showcase/schoolsbyprincipals/.

To register for the upcoming school year, instructions on the registration process and required documents are available here: https://www.palmbeachschools.org/students_parents/student_registration.

For the latest reopening developments, visit: palmbeachschools.org/reopeningschools.

To view a sample of the questionnaire visit https://files.constantcontact.com/ab3c2691101/1eba4b69-1393-4ca3-86e1-bfd996a94ef5.pdf.