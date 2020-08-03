Date looming for reopening of Hendry Schools

HENDRY COUNTY — The reopening plan for Hendry County Schools was approved, due to the State’s deadline for submittal looming over the board as they worked hard to make the best, safest decisions for children and staff. Changes to the plan are sure to be made, as meetings continue. For now, Aug. 17, is set as the tentative start date, with a decision to be made at the next Hendry County School Board meeting.

At their last meeting, the members of the Hendry County School Board discussed their concern for everyone’s health and safety, and the students’ need for stability, consistency and routine. Superintendent Paul Pulett stated his concern regarding the possible loss of staff that would hinder their ability to keep everyone safe.

One hard and fast rule was made, requiring face masks on campus at all times, a mandate that was put into place effective immediately. The emergency policy for facial coverings encompasses all students, staff, contractors, vendors, and visitors.

Many parents were worried as well. Some expressed their concerns regarding how long it might be before the schools would be forced to close due to staff, students, and/or teachers contracting COVID-19, or even showing symptoms.

Dr. Joseph D. Pepe; administrator/health officer for the Florida Department of Health, Hendry and Glades Counties was present at the school board meeting, as was Dr. Wilhelmina Lewis, CEO of Florida Community Health Centers. Both seemed to agree that the spread of the virus could happen very quickly, possibly only taking a few weeks to be detrimental enough to force closures.

One of the citizens who attended the meeting, commented later, “Those of you who are choosing to homeschool are making a difference for those who will be in the physical classroom.” She went on to explain, “By accepting the responsibility of homeschooling you’ve made room for children who may not have any other options. Your decision means those kids and their teacher and other school employees are a little bit safer. It’s about doing your best not just for your own kids but for the whole community. Dr.’s Pepe and Lewis both stressed that we all need to do a little bit more to keep each other safe.”

The next Hendry County School Board meeting will be held Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 5:30pm: www.youtube.com/channel/UCiJ7IQBHE2_tdQ0-ssCSiNA/live

If you would like to watch the July 28, meeting the link is at: youtu.be/h_Gb_6PFf7Q

For more information about the policy on wearing facial coverings visit: drive.google.com/file/d/1RWQ6yEic4JG7K_flhr1Pxx7p6WLq-bY2/view?usp=sharing