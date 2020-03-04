Crossroads holds oratorical contest Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Glades Region BELLE GLADE — Congratulations to the Crossroads Academy family for an awesome Black History Oratorical Contest! On Feb. 27, the students were amazing with their speeches. The tri-city mayors were honored for their commitment to public service. Crossroads Academy thanks the judges and those community leaders that continue to support their schools. Special thanks to Dr. Howard and her staff for putting together this program.

