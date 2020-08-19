County’s reopening plan gets FDOE’s approval

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Palm Beach County Schools Superintendent Dr. Donald J. Fennoy announced Tuesday night, Aug. 18, via Twitter that the Florida Department of Education has given final approval for his district’s virtual-and-phased hybrid reopening plan of the public schools.

He wrote that he was “happy to share with you that @pbcsd Innovative Reopening Plan that the District submitted to @EducationFL is officially approved by the DOE.”

Having received the School Board’s approval after a marathon meeting that ended in the early hours of Thursday, July 16, the plan details are available online at:
palmbeachschools.org/news/what_s_new/july_2020/school_board_approves_2020-21_reopening_plan

The detailed plan calls for “starting off the year with distance learning and reopening school campuses with a staggered approach as COVID-19 conditions improve.”

School campuses originally were to reopen Aug. 10, but that date was pushed back to Monday, Aug. 31. Palm Beach County is still under Phase 1 restrictions according to Gov. Ron DeSantis’s stepped recovery plan for Florida businesses, and most families will watch their students start with virtual, online learning programs.

