Community Pandemic Course launching second session

WEST PALM BEACH — Due to popular demand, Palm Beach Atlantic will launch another session of Pandemic Perspectives, a free community course, on Oct. 1.

The course takes a step back from the daily numbers of the COVID-19 pandemic and presents a broader, more contextualized view of pandemics — their social, medical and economic impacts, history, management and the manner in which a society recovers.

View the course outline and register at: www.pba.edu/academics/online/non-degree-courses/pandemic-perspective-course.html

Participants complete the course at their own pace and may choose to complete all or some of the 12 core sessions, depending on which topics they find most interesting.

“We’ve assembled a roster of experts from our incredible, award-winning faculty in hopes that we might serve our community well during these challenging days, putting this present crisis in perspective,” said Dr. Jeff Lewis, dean of the Lloyd L. Gregory School of Pharmacy.

Professional development credit is available for a $15 fee, which includes documentation.

Palm Beach Atlantic University is a private, independent university offering undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees, with campuses in West Palm Beach, Orlando and online.