College board to allow remote advanced placement instruction, testing

TALLAHASSEE — Florida students now have access to free, live Advanced Placement (AP) review lessons delivered by AP teachers from across the country. These optional, mobile-friendly classes are designed to be used alongside work that may be given by schools.

“I applaud the College Board for finding innovative ways for students to complete their Advanced Placement Courses,” said Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran. “It is vitally important that students continue learning while their school campus is closed.”

In addition, for the 2019-20 AP Exam administration only, the College Board is developing secure 45-minute online exams for each course. These streamlined digital exams will not require any test booklet shipments, external proctors or any additional workload for schools.

The exam content will focus on what schools were able to complete by early March. Students can take the exam on any device they have access to — computer, tablet or smartphone — and other options may be available by contacting the College Board.

For more information, get the latest AP COVID-19 updates online at https://apcentral.collegeboard.org/about-ap/news-changes/coronavirus-update.

The Department of Education has lists of free educational resources and district meal plans to help families while school is closed. The emergency response page contains educational resources such as CPALMS — Florida’s online toolbox based on the state’s standards for teachers, students and families — Khan Academy, Floridastudents.org and many others that are stepping up to serve Florida families free of charge, with thousands of online courses, lessons and practice exercises and videos so students can continue their education.

The page also contains extensive information on the state’s response to COVID-19, and parents of K-12 students can find a free meal through the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Summer BreakSpot: summerbreakspot.org/.