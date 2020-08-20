CNA course offered at CHS

CLEWISTON — Hendry County Schools Workforce Development & Adult Education is offering Certified Nursing Assistant course beginning Monday, Sept. 8 through Dec. 17 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Clewiston High School, Can Class, Room 311, 1501 Francisco St. Class days will be Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Career Source has scholarships to cover total cost if you qualify. For scholarship information, call 863-983-6138.Registration is on a first come first served basis as seating is limited.

This program is designed for delivering the informational content and skills necessary for individuals to pass the CNA certification test.

The program will consist of class room Instruction, hands-on skills training and clinical training at medical facilities. The content of the class will include, but is not limited to, interpersonal skills, medical terminology, legal and ethical responsibilities, safe and efficient work, gerontology, nutrition, pet-facilitated therapy, health and safety including Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) – heart saver level, and employability skills.

For information, call the Clewiston Adult School at 863-983-1511.